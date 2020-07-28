Former FBI agent Strzok to release book on Russia, Trump before election

FRESHLY DISCOVERED STRZOK NOTES COMMITTED FLYNN’S ATTORNEY

“Russia has actually long related to the United States as its ‘Main Enemy,’ and I invested years attempting to secure our nation from their efforts to damage and weaken us,” Strzok stated in a declaration accompanying the book’s statement.

Strzok, who was associated with the FBI’s examinations of Trump project ties to Russia in addition to Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server, drew prestige for anti-Trump text he sent out to FBI lawyer Lisa Page throughout his time at the bureau.

Strzok was gotten rid of from then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s group as soon as those messages were found. A report from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz stated Strzok’s messages were unsuitable and “cast a cloud over the FBI’s handling” of the Clinton examination.

At a congressional hearing in July 2018, Strzok firmly insisted that his political beliefs did not affect his work. The following month, he was fired from the FBI.

Fox News’ Gregg Re and the Associated Press contributed to this report.