Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone says ‘black people are more racist than white people’

Bernie Ecclestone has claimed ‘black people are more racist than white people,’ including that he was ‘stunned’ Lewis Hamilton was upset by racial abuse from followers in a stunning interview.

The 89-year-old former Formula One Group chief govt made a sequence of stunning feedback throughout an interview with CNN Sport reacting to latest Black Lives Matter protests within the wake of the demise of George Floyd within the US.

When requested to again up his declare that ‘black people are more racist than white people,’ Mr Ecclestone stated it was one thing he had ‘seen’.

Bernie Ecclestone, pictured along with his daughter Tamara, has stated he is ‘stunned’ six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was involved by racial abuse he suffered in his profession

During latest Black Lives Matter protests, Lewis Hamilton has shared his expertise with racial abuse – together with when followers wearing blackface on the Spanish Grand Prix in 2008

Last week F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton revealed the racial abuse he had obtained in his profession, together with an incident in Spain in 2008 the place followers taunted him in blackface.

Shocking photos from the race 12 years in the past confirmed followers in blackface, carrying t-shirts with ‘Hamilton’s household’ written throughout the entrance.

More followers had been noticed in blackface on the similar race the next yr.

Speaking to CNN Sport, Mr Ecclestone stated: ‘I’m stunned that it considerations him. I’m actually sad if he took it severely. I by no means thought he did. I did not assume it affected him.’

Lewis Hamilton was taunted by followers on the Spanish Grand Prix in 2008 and once more in 2009

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Lewis Hamilton stated Britain’s bias included ‘telling black girls they’re too assured, treating black males like a risk or asking us to alter our pure look to look more “professional”.

‘As a nation, we’re fast to sentence monkey noises and bananas thrown at black footballers, however in the case of addressing structural points, the people in energy keep silent.

He added: ‘Being the primary black “anything” is a proud and lonely stroll.

‘When I began out, I took my father’s recommendation to work twice as onerous, preserve my head down, my mouth shut, and let my driving do the speaking.

‘It was solely when carrying my helmet that I felt free to be myself.’

Bernie Ecclestone, pictured with Lewis Hamilton in 2015, advised CNN it was ‘silly’ to drag down statues amid pressur from Black Lives Matter campaigners

Ecclestone additionally advised the interview it was ‘silly’ to take away statues amid strain from the Black Lives Matter motion.

He claimed college students ought to as an alternative be proven statues of controversial figures ought to to know their historical past.

Hamilton took to Instagram final Wednesday to answer allegedly fabricated quotes, which had been reportedly from an F1 chief, that claimed drivers concerned within the anti-racism motion may very well be distracted.

In the since deleted submit, he stated: ‘It deeply saddens me that you just think about combating for equal remedy of black people and people of color, a distraction.

‘I’m really fairly offended.

‘A distraction for me was followers displaying up in black face to taunt my household on race weekends.

‘A distraction for me was the pointless and extra adversity and unfair remedy I confronted as a toddler, teen, and even now, as a result of color of my pores and skin.

‘I hope this speaks volumes to the few people of color you do have in your group about your priorities and the way you view them. Wake up. This sport wants to alter.’