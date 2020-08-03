Former Ellen Producer Labels Ellen DeGeneres ‘Toxic’ & Describes The Show’s ‘Culture Of Fear’

A former producer on Ellen DeGeneres‘ hit show is speaking out and giving more credibility to claims of a toxic work environment that existed on set.

As we’ve reported, dozens of former staffers have come forward with allegations of workplace misconduct at The Ellen DeGeneres Show via a shocking investigative piece by BuzzFeed News. The exposé then prompted an in-house investigation by WarnerMedia and up until this point, all claims have been made anonymously.

Now, one former employee named Hedda Muskat has decided to publicly share her story with TheWrap.

In the interview, Muskat explained she was among a handful of writers and producers recruited by Andy Lassner — one of three executive producers namely accused of problematic behavior on Ellen — to flesh out the daytime talk show’s concept when it was still in development back in 2003. Muskat, who previously worked on The Howie Mandel Show and The Martin Short Show, was shocked to find such disarray at her new work environment:

“I had never seen this before. I had never been around a toxic host.”

She said even in those early days, the show exhibited a “culture of fear,” and within a year-and-a-half of joining, she claimed to have been sidelined in…