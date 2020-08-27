Former Detainees in Kashgar Draw Low Salaries, Forfeit Half of Wages to Old Internment Camps

Ten Uyghur former detainees who make half the salaries of their fellow workers at a shipping company in Kashgar (in Chinese, Kashi) city, in far western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), furthermore need to forfeit almost half of their wages to their old internment camp, according to sources.

The former detainees from Pahtekli area, in Kashgar prefecture’s Kona Sheher (Shufu) county, draw regular monthly salaries of 2,200 yuan (U.S. $320) working as porters at the shipping center’s packing dock in Kashgar city– a trading post city of 500,000– however need to give up 900 yuan (U.S. $130) of it to the camp in which they were formerly held, a Uyghur cadre from the area informed RFA’s Uyghur Service.

The cadre, who spoke on condition of privacy, stated the former detainees had actually been positioned at the task in Kashgar’s Qizil district by handlers at their internment camp– one of a large network in which authorities in the XUAR are thought to have actually held up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities because April 2017.

“They’re all from Pahtekli, from our village brigade,” the cadre stated, including that the former detainees work “every day” at the packing dock, although they are allowed to return to their houses in the evening.

“There’s somebody there [at the company] …