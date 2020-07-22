Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge: Department not Trump’s personal militia

By
Jackson Delong
-

Newsroom

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge stated that DHS is not President Trump’s personal militia which it would be “a cold day in hell” prior to he would grant a “unilateral, uninvited intervention” in cities after Trump sent out federal forces to where protesters have actually encountered cops.

Source: CNN

Source link

Post Views: 18

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR