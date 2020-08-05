Former ‘Dance Moms’ star Maddie Ziegler apologizes for resurfaced ‘ignorant and racially insensitive’ videos

The expert dancer noted she would “absolutely not” make the exact same choices today, including that she has “grown up” ever since.

The teenager continued: “What I believed was ridiculous humor when I was more youthful I understand was really oblivious and racially insensitive.

“We have actually all made errors in our lives and find out to be much better individuals,” her declaration continued.

The truth TELEVISION alum likewise acknowledged that a few of her fans “are hurt and may not accept my apology.”

“There is no need to attack each other or try to defend me,” Maggie recommended fans. “I do not desire anybody to feel bullied and believe we can all gain from my errors and spread love throughout these times when we require it most.”

Maddie appeared on “Dance Moms” from 2011 to2016 Her popularity increased in 2014 when she was 11 years of ages after she looked like a mini-me variation of Sia for the vocalist’s “Cheap Thrills” video.

The “Dance Moms” alum’s more youthful sis, Mackenzie Ziegler, 16, likewise provided an apology previously today on Instagram Live.

"I'm much