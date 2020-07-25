Former congressman, Olympian Jim Ryun on receiving Presidential Medal of Freedom: ‘I’m very grateful’

“I’d go to sleep during the night and I ‘d state, ‘Dear God, my resume is not good. I’d like it to be something. I feel like you’ve had a plan for my life. And, by the way, if it could show up in sports, I’d really appreciate it.’ And, I’d state goodnight and go to sleep. And young boy did he appear … at a lot of fantastic things.”

TRUMP AWARDS PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FLEXIBILITY TO JIM RYUN, ‘MASTER OF THE MILE’ AND FORMER KANSAS ASSOCIATE

“And then, yesterday, the Presidential Medal of Freedom: a great honor,” Ryun stated. “I’m very grateful for that.”

President Trump called the 73- year-old Ryun a “legendary runner” and “true American patriot.”

“He’s a giant of American athletics and dedicated public servant, and a man of charity, generosity and faith,” Trump stated throughout the Friday event at the White House, where Ryun was signed up with by his household. “He’s a great man, actually. Jim, thank you so much for your unfailing devotion to our country.”

Dubbed the “master of the mile,” Ryun ended up being the very first high school professional athlete to run a mile in under 4 minutes and was the last American to hold the world record running that range. He went on to end up being an Olympic silver medalist prior to relying on civil service as a five-term Republican congressman in Kansas, his house state.

“It was such a privilege to be on three different Olympic teams, to wear those colors, know that you’re representing your country and wanting to do it in a way that would be honoring and you could express your pride,” Ryun stated.

Ryun’s kid Ned stated being at the event was an “incredible” experience. He stated his “honest, decent, kind, grateful, humble” daddy taught him numerous essential lessons.

“Of all of the individuals worldwide [who have] strolled the halls of Congress … really couple of of them that can state, ‘I was absolutely the No. 1 best in the billions of people. I was truly No. 1 at what I did.’ My father might do that, however he’s kind and truthful and thoughtful,” the more youthful Ryun stated.

“Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth asked the senior Ryun what his message is to Americans today.

“To dream big,” he responded.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“You’re going to stop working at something. So stop working at something you like and remember this: Failure is simply a short-term detour to success. So do not hesitate to attempt, and I think that’s where our nation is. We’re participating in another advance, if we pick to make that.

“I choose to make that; I know millions of other Americans do as well. We want to return America to greatness,” he stated.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz added to this report.