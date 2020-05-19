Former Colts linebacker Antonio Morrison accused of punching deputy at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS– A former Indianapolis Colts linebacker lags bars encountering feasible criminal fees in Marion County.

Prosecutors case Antonio Morrison, 25, attacked a gatekeeper along with felony scare tactics fees currently applied for a various instance in Hamilton County.

For 2 years, after being prepared in the 4 th round, Morrison dressed as a within linebacker for the Colts prior to being traded.

On May 10, Carmel authorities and also fire crews were called to Morrison’s home and also located smoke appearing the home windows.

Morrison presumably informed authorities he shed some food however declined to find outside.

The following day, Morrison was required to the behavior health and wellness system at Community Hospital for examination.

An sworn statement cases Morrison endangered registered nurses and also attacked gatekeeper, however Morrison’s next-door neighbors explain irregular actions going back years.

In reality, the upstairs home windows of Morrison’s residence have actually all been covered in paint.

For greater than 2 weeks prior to the fire that harmed his house, Carmel authorities took several records of Morrison endangering to eliminate his next-door neighbors.

Morrison’s family members thinks football might be responsible for that irregular actions.

According to court documents in Hamilton County, Morrison’s daddy informed authorities, “He believes he suffered from a concussion playing football three years ago,” and also the NFL paid to have his partner and also 2 children “relocate to Florida due to violent behavior displayed by Antonio.”

“There’s no question someone’s behavior short-term and long-term can be affected by concussive and sub-concussive hits,” stated teacher Eric Nauman with Purdue Neurotrauma Group.

Professor Nauman does not have any kind of details on Morrison’s instance however has actually examined head injury in football gamers for many years and also firmly insists duplicated mind injuries endured on the arena can change somebody’s individuality.

“What we found is that even if you aren’t diagnosed with concussions, your brain changes dramatically,” discussedNauman “Hit after hit after hit tends to accumulate and changes the way your brain functions.”

Morrison remains in custodianship for a feasible cost of battery in MarionCounty He’s due in court Tuesday early morning.