Former Co-Worker Claims George Floyd & Derek Chauvin ‘Bumped Heads’ While On Nightclub Security Together

We continue steadily to learn more disturbing details about what may have been contributing factors leading up to George Floyd‘s death late last month.

Of course, you’ll recall he died after a Minnesota police officer named Derek Chauvin (pictured above, right in his mugshot photo) was shown on video to own his knee on the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes, while Floyd begged and pleaded for his life. Chauvin has since been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Now, though, a man who used to utilize both Chauvin and Floyd at the exact same Minneapolis nightclub has come forward, alleging the disgraced cop was “well acquainted” with the victim before his death. He revealed the 2 “bumped heads” regarding Chauvin’s “aggressive” handling of patrons while they worked security together at the establishment. Wow…

David Pinney spoke to CBS News this week about his past experience with both men at the El Nuevo Rodeo club in Minneapolis. And in accordance with Pinney, who also worked security with Chauvin and Floyd, the off-duty cop and eventual victim would frequently be frustrated with one another during their working hours:

“They bumped heads. It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue.”

Pinney further echoed previous claims made by the club’s owner, Maya Santamaria, that Floyd and the former cop were positively acquainted before that fateful day last month. When asked how well the 44-year-old Chauvin knew his eventual so-called victim, Pinney bluntly stated “I would say pretty well.”

Suddenly, pre-meditation starts to become clearer and clearer, doesn’t it?!?! This wasn’t some random altercation on the road with a suspected criminal, but a gathering between two men who knew one another and had a bad history together… so scary!!!

Meanwhile, In Minneapolis…

Thomas Lane (pictured above, left in his mugshot photo), the rookie now-former cop who was simply one of the other officers at the scene during Floyd’s death, has been released from jail after posting his $750,000 bail.

No word on where Lane got the cash to get out of jail like that. When asked, his lawyer cryptically told the media “it’s pretty good news.” But at the very least for now, Lane is out and about, awaiting his day in court. At one point within the last couple of days, Lane’s family had apparently been soliciting donations online.

The rookie cop and two other now-former officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. If found guilty, both could face a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Floyd’s funeral was held Tuesday.