Former Chinese Censor Calls on Social Media Users to Stand Up For Free Speech

In 2011, Liu Lipeng landed a task right out of college as a “content reviewer” at the popular microblogging platform Sina Weibo, where he discovered how to problem cautions, erase posts, and closed down the accounts of users who contravened of an ever-increasing list of prohibited subjects and keywords released by the judgment Chinese Communist Party.

“I thought the job would be something like a forum moderator, and that I’d be looking for things like hate speech, pornography, or other offensive content,” Liu informed RFA in a current interview.

“I didn’t expect that I would be a part of such a huge machine, interlinked with the Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda operations and domestic security system.”

Liu’s task was to assistance preserve the intricate system of blocks, filters, and human censorship that preserves the Great Firewall, which restricts what Chinese web users can do or see online in the lack of circumvention tools like virtual personal networks (VPNs).

Once in the task, he was disrupted to discover that it involved acting on day-to-day directions to erase “sensitive” material in addition to closing down accounts that published such material.

Liu likewise ended up being mindful of a department of China’s web authorities embedded at Sina Weibo’s censorship center in Tianjin.

“Everyone understood that they were the ones who …