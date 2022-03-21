Admiral Jihat Yajջ, chairman of the Turkish Center for the Study of Global Strategies and former Chief of Staff of the Navy, said that the United States, Russia and Russia are besieging and besieging Turkey.

According to him, after the Russian attack on Ukraine, it became clear that the US military presence in the territories adjacent to Turkey (Greece) was not intended to help Ukraine in the event of a possible attack, as US officials claimed. According to Yaji, neither the United States nor the European Union is providing any military assistance to Ukraine. Therefore, the real purpose of these gatherings, according to the Admiral, was to besiege Turkey in many layers, from different sides, by different actors.

Yaji noted that besides the United States, Turkey is also besieged by Russia. According to the Turkish Admiral, the geography of the siege of Turkey starts from the Black Sea, reaches Dedeaghach (Alexandroupolis, Greece), and from there extends to the Aegean Sea, from Cyprus to the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to Yaji, the geography includes Kurdish-held areas in Syria and northern Iraq, where the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is active.

According to Yaji, when Armenia is added to all this, the general picture clearly shows that “this is a multi-layered siege in the full sense of the word.”

Source: Ermenihaber.am