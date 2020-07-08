Former chancellor George Osborne ‘is linked to the pro China 48 Group Club’

George Osborne is the latest political heavyweight to be linked to a pro-China lobbying group accused of grooming Britain’s elite.

Mr Osbrone, who steered a lucrative ‘golden era’ of relations with Beijing as chancellor, was a guest of honour alongside a Huawei executive at a dinner hosted by the 48 Group Club, The Times reported.

The club took down its website the other day after publication of a book called the Hidden Hand, an exposé which paints the 650-strong organisation as a networking hub ‘through which Beijing courts Britain’s elites.’

At the club’s Chinese New Year dinner in 2017, Mr Osborne was introduced as ‘the godfather’ before that he gave an address which lauded Huawei and mentioned their work with Britain’s 5G infrastructure.

Huawei’s role in the telecoms system today appears to be dead in the water after the release of a damning intelligence report this week which warned of the grave security risks the Chinese company posed.

Mr Osborne was a backbencher at the time of his Chinese New Year speech. He did not provide The Times with any comment.

He told the banquet: ‘It’s my very strongly held view that the West, hopefully led by the UK, should accept China as a full partner in that endeavour [of free trade].

‘If you would like to see what China is effective at, go to the Huawei headquarters, when i did, in Shenzhen, talk to Mr Ren [Huawei boss Ren Zhengfei], talk to the teams there developing 5G technology.

‘By the way, don’t just talk to the teams there in Shenzhen, go to Guildford, talk to the teams in Guildford . . . you’ll see the extraordinary development of progress that Chinese companies are making each day in collaboration with British companies.’

On its website, the 48 Group Club lists two KPMG partners on its board, former government ministers Lord Heseltine and Lord Prescott as its patrons and a raft of famous names as ‘fellows’.

Former deputy prime ministers Lord Prescott (left) and Lord Heseltine (right) are listed as club patrons

China’s President Xi Jinping accompanies the 48 Group Club chairman Stephen Perry (front left) for a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 16, 2018

The London 48 Club claims to have sprung out of the first post-war UK trade delegation to China in 1953 and is named in the book as as a channel for President Xi to exert influence.

What is the 48 club? A small grouping of British elites to foster relations with China The 48 Club is just a 650-member strong organisation which helps British companies break in to the Chinese market, according to its website. It goes back to the efforts of businessmen to forge greater Sino-Anglo alliances following the formation of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. The first trip in 1953 took 16 representatives of British organizations, including current chairman Stephen Perry’s father Jack, to China to discuss trade. It paved the way for another visit in 1954 where 48 representatives from British companies embarked on a trade mission to China. Since its inception, the club claims to command gravitas among the Chinese companies community to the extent that it is ‘the most respected name in China-Britain trade’. According to its web site, the 48 club’s mission statement is to ‘have a vital role in unfreezing the cultural deficit between China and the world’. The group was particularly close with former Chinese premier Hu Jintao, who’s pictured with several of the 48 club’s members, including Perry. The club hosts seminars and dinners for its members, while also offering ‘support and consultancy services to British organizations entering China’s market’. The 48 Club claims to be funded by its members. Mr Perry is managing director of the London Export Corporation, a consultancy firm about the Chinese market.

Its current chairman Stephen Perry, a businessman who runs a China-UK import export business, met Xi in 2018 according to an archived version of the group’s site.

Mr Perry’s father was one of the founders of the 48 Group.

Mr Perry was the only Briton among ten foreigners to be awarded the China Reform and Friendship Medal to mark the 40th anniversary of Bejing’s economic reforms – the so-called ‘Socialism with Chinese characteristics.’

Hidden Hand’s authors cite Mr Perry’s blog on the 48 Group Club website which provided information on his ending up in Xi.

The club’s website was pulled but an archived version which lists its members can still be viewed.

Archives also show pictures with the China’s previous premier, Hu Jinatao, suggesting the 48 Club’s affiliation with the government stretches straight back years.

The glittering array of business, political and media figures listed as members by the 48 club can also be visible on an archived version of the web site from October 2019.

It claims to include former Labour prime minister Tony Blair, Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone and TV journalist Angela Rippon.

However sceptiscism has been poured on the accuracy of the list as a few of the names approached have denied membership.

Mr Blair’s office said they’d ‘no idea’ why the former PM was listed when approached by MailOnline.

Richard Graham, Tory MP for Gloucester, told the Times that he was unaware he was a fellow, but added that it was ‘very kind’ of these to offer him membership.

Former Labour home secretary, Jack Straw, said he’d never heard of the 48 Group Club and told the newspaper, ‘so why I’m on their web site I’ve no idea.’

Lord Heseltine acknowledged his affiliation with the group – also called ‘The Icebreakers’ – and defended its aims.

‘I’ve spoken at numerous their big dinners, when I have made comments that are frank about Chinese activity,’ he told The Times.

China’s President Xi Jinping (right) meets with the 48 Group Club chairman Stephen Perry at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 16, 2018

The 48 Group Club board told the paper: ‘The 48 Group Club is not in virtually any sense an automobile for Beijing. It can be an independent human anatomy promoting knowledge of China and positive Sino-British relations, which we believe to take the UK’s national interest. Any suggestion to the contrary is fairly false.’

It added that Prof. Clive Hamilton, co-author of Hidden Hand, had not approached them for comment in the length of his research.

