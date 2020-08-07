Former Catalan minister Puig should not be sent back to Spain, Brussels court says By Reuters

©Reuters Former member of the Catalan federal government Lluis Puig holds a press conference after a Belgian court hearing, in Brussels



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A Brussels court ruled on Friday that a European arrest warrant provided versus former Catalan minister Lluis Puig, a Belgian local considering that 2017, should not be performed.

The Brussels district attorney stated the court thought about that the Spanish authority that provided the warrant was not proficient to do so. The district attorney might appeal the choice.

Spain provided European arrest warrants versus Puig, in addition to former Catalan minister- president Carles Puigdemont and former Catalan minister Toni Comin for their function in an unlawful referendum and declaration for Catalonia in 2017.

Nine other separatist leaders were offered long jail sentences in Madrid in 2019.