A variety of former Uyghur internment camp detainees in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) are now serving ‘deferred’ jail sentences, likely due to overcrowding in the area’s jail system, according to sources.

RFA’s Uyghur Service just recently got info that the former detainees in Korla (in Chinese, Kuerle)– a county-level city in Bayin’ gholin Mongol (in Chinese, Bayinguoleng Menggu) Autonomous Prefecture and the XUAR’s scond-largest city– are serving the deferred sentences in your home, however go through extreme constraints.

Those serving deferred sentences supposedly live under continuous and heavy tracking and security, and need to report frequently to the authorities. The sources, who decreased to be called, mentioning worry of reprisal, informed RFA they have problem discovering work and economically supporting themselves and their households.

The declares follow numerous pointers in current years that the variety of detainees in 4 understood Korla internment camps had actually grown so exceedingly big that prisons and jails had actually been repurposed to house the overflow. Authorities in the XUAR are thought to have actually held up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in a large network of internment camps given that April 2017.

RFA talked to a Uyghur staff member of the Korla …