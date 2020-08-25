Former Bosnian Serb general Mladic appeals genocide conviction By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic attends his appeal hearing in The Hague



By Toby Sterling

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic went back to a United Nations court on Tuesday to appeal his 2017 conviction for genocide and criminal offenses versus mankind throughout the Yugoslav Wars.

Mladic is serving a life sentence after being condemned of supervising the massacre of 8,000 Muslim males and young boys at Srebrenica in 1995 and assaulting and killing civilians throughout the 43-month siege of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo.

Trial judges ruled he was accountable for massacres of Bosnian Muslims and “ethnic cleansing” projects as part of a strategy to create a Greater Serbia out of parts of the former Yugoslavia, together with Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic and former Serb political leaderSlobodan Milosvic He was the leader of Bosnian Serb forces throughout the 1992-95 war that belonged to Yugoslavia’s separation.

At the start of 2 days of hearings, Presiding Judge Prisca Nyambe stated Mladic has actually advanced 9 premises of appeal, requesting for acquittal or a retrial.

“The prosecution responds that Mr. Mladic’s appeal should be rejected in its totality,” she stated in opening remarks.

Mladic, 77, …