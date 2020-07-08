Former Big Brotherstar bullied by her boss reveals she is taking legal action

A former Big Brother star whose boss threw a boat party to celebrate the actual fact she had resigned has revealed she is taking legal action.

Laura Clare said she endured two years of workplace bullying at a Sydney company in a teary video shared to TikTok.

Ms Clare, who appeared on Big Brother in 2007, said her leader hosted a celebratory party after she finally quit.

The video has been viewed more than 1.6million times and Ms Clare has received a large number of comments of support.

Ms Clare released a follow-up TikTok video to offer an update on her situation and revealed she was taking legal action.

‘So I just wished to give an update just because a lot of folks have contacting me asking if I’m ok cause I was ugly crying on the web,’ she said.

The video was overlaid with text, which read: ‘I took all of your advice and made a decision to take this further.’

Ms Clare then admitted she was ‘not great’.

‘But the love and support I’ve received has been overwhelming. I don’t know how I got so lucky,’ she said.

‘All these beautiful people came and backed me and gave me support and told me I was worthy.

‘It’s meant more to me than you’ll ever know, I recently want to stay thank you.’

Laura Clare thanked everyone because of their support after speaking about her experience of workplace bullying

While lifting the lid on her experience was difficult, Ms Clare said it was an essential thing to do.

‘I should do this for me personally, and the following girl.’

The Sydney worker also revealed she would be upgrading north to be nearer to her relatives and buddies for support.

In the original video, Ms Clare began by explaining her boss had become ‘vicious’ over the last year.

Laura Clare (pictured) worked underneath the chief executive at a Sydney company for just two years

‘In the past year he is really switched on me and just been vicious,’ she said in the video.

‘He’s explained I’m perhaps not worth what I’m being paid, he can replace me in a heartbeat.

‘He yells at me and swears at me, it’s basically been an abusive relationship.’

When finally handed in her resignation she was surprised to see her boss was throwing her a leaving party.

But her joy quickly turned to sadness when she realised the reality.

‘So this afternoon I open up my email to see there is an invite for a boat day and it’s called ”Celebrate Laura leaving”.

‘And I thought that it was for me personally, why would I think other things? And I accepted.

‘And he then wrote straight back and said ”read the facts please”. He’d invited the complete company to a day to celebrate the actual fact I’d left.’

Laura Clare was visibly upset as she begun to speak about the devastating incident on TikTok after working at the organization in Sydney for two years

Ms Clare, who is also a singer, said she knew others had sh***y bosses, but she thinks her boss ‘came near to topping it’.

Ms Clare’s lawyer Mona Youssef of the Harper James Law Group, told Daily Mail Australia it had been one of the worst cases of work-place bullying she has seen.

She said Ms Clare was ‘going through a large amount of trauma’.

‘I do not know how she’s going to complete this. I don’t know if she can go back to working after this.’