Former baseball star Barry Enright wins in first start in professional golf | Golf News







Former Major League Baseball pitcher Barry Enright celebrated his first start in a professional golf match with a victory on the Outlaw Tour in Arizona.

Enright completed the 54-hole TPC Champions Classic tied for the lead on eight-under par with Sam Triplett and Dylan Wu, though he might have wrapped up the win in regulation had he not bogeyed two of the final three holes.

But the 34-year-old regrouped and went on to edge out Triplett with a successful par on the sixth additional gap, with Wu being eradicated on the first in an exciting end at TPC Scottsdale.

Enright pitched for a variety of MLB groups together with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels, and he’s presently the pitching coach for the Hillsboro Hops, an affiliate crew of the Diamondbacks.

He final appeared in the MLB seven years in the past, however Enright was a part of the Team GB squad ultimately 12 months’s European Baseball Championship earlier than returning to his teaching function in Arizona.

“I started feeling it down the stretch,” mentioned Enright. “I was hitting good shots and then I hit the fairway on 18 for the first time all week. The first two days I made pars from the dirt, but today I made bogey from the fairway!

“But it was numerous enjoyable to have the ability to symbolize the baseball neighborhood right here, and have some enjoyable {golfing}.

“I’ve performed in a number of pre-qualifiers, however that is my first professional occasion. I received an beginner occasion about six years in the past, however I actually needed to get out right here.

“I haven’t played this course lately, but I live right around the corner so it was a decent course to play and it was a real pleasure to be out here on the Outlaw Tour.”