Former Barcelona star Xavi tests positive for COVID-19 – Panorama

Former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez has actually checked positive for coronavirus, his Qatari club Al-Sadd stated on Saturday, including he would miss their league reboot component versus Al-Khor, according to AFP.

Xavi, 40, just recently quashed rumours that he was preparing to return to Barcelona and signed on for another season at the helm of the Qatari top- flight side.

“A few days ago, following the Qatar Stars League protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test,” Xavi stated in a post on Al-Sadd’s twitter account.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.”

Almost 4 percent of Qatar’s 2.75 million individuals have actually had coronavirus, with 108,638 cases reported considering that the start of the pandemic providing the small Gulf state among the greatest per capita overall infection rates.

However the Gas- abundant nation has actually reported simply 164 deaths indicating it has among the world’s least expensive infection death rates and 105,420 individuals have actually recuperated from COVID-19, according to main stats.