



Juan Carlos Unzue hopes to improve more knowing of MND

Former Barcelona assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Speaking at a news conference at the Nou Camp on Thursday, the 53-year-old revealed that he was diagnosed with the ultra-rare neurodegenerative disorder in February.

There is no cure for MND and Unzue said that he wished to raise more knowing of the disease.

“I insist I am coping well,” he said. “I feel privileged to be able to have lived the life I have and now I feel privileged about what I will be able to do about ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), which is a disease that anyone can get.”

The conference was presented by Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu and attended by Spain coach Luis Enrique, Unzue’s boss for 3 years at Barca and with who that he won nine trophies between 2014 and 2017, like the 2015 Champions League.

A former goalkeeper for Barca and Sevilla and the brother of Movistar cycling team owner Eusebio, Unzue was head coach for Celta for one season and spent three months responsible for Girona before being sacked last October.