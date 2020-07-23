Former Bad Girls Club Star Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche Dead At 34

Bad Girls Club alum Demitra “Mimi” Roche has passed away at the age of 34.

Roche’s colleague, music executive Vince Valholla confirmed the sad news via Twitter on Wednesday, writing:

“I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was [a] big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones. There’s probably not one person who would have something negative to say about her. We lost a beautiful soul.”

Although her cause of death has not yet been revealed, Valholla stated in a follow-up message that her passing came “out of the blue.” How incredibly sad.

Along with the social media announcement, Valholla paid tribute to Mimi by uploading four beautiful pictures of her, including one shot of the two together during happier times. See the heartbreaking post (below):

I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones pic.twitter.com/7AOv3lwYe3 — Vince Valholla (@VinceValholla) July 22, 2020

Roche is best known for appearing on season 8 of the Oxygen reality TV series, which documented the drama of a group of rambunctious women who live in the same mansion for four months, and she made waves on the show by living up to her nickname as “The Miami Maverick.” However, aside from her reality TV stint on BGC in 2012, she continued her professional career as VP of A&R at Valholla Entertainment.

One of Mimi’s friends, Ashley Colon, also mourned her friend’s death on Facebook, expressing shock over passing since she had just celebrated her 34th birthday. She wrote:

“Rest Easy baby girl Demitra Roche. I just wished you a happy birthday then the next day this is what I see. 2020 is def the year of appreciating your loved ones, hug them tight tell them you love them as life is clearly way to [sic] short. Some of you may know her from Bad Girls Club but I knew the real her. Such a sweet soul and with radiant energy so full of life. Gone too soon.”

This definitely sounds like a woman who’s life was cut short way too soon. We can only imagine what her fans, family, and friends are going through right now.

Our thoughts remain with her loved ones during this difficult time. Join us in remembering the starlet by enjoying a clip of her spicing things up during her time at the BGC house (below):

R.I.P., Demitra.