Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Slams Hannah Brown’s Apology Over N-Word Controversy!

Leave it to Rachel Lindsay to coach the plenty about one thing so severe!

The well-liked former Bachelorette star took to social media on Sunday afternoon to debate the continued fallout from the latest controversy surrounding fellow Bachelor Nation alum Hannah Brown. And to listen to Rachel inform it in her follow-up Instagram video, hopefully Hannah realized one thing with this one!!

As you’ll in all probability recall from our reporting yesterday, Brown went viral within the worst of how over the weekend after getting caught on digital camera saying the N-word whereas singing alongside to a music throughout a social media livestream. The Alabama native tried to stroll again her phrases and later delivered a public apology on her social media feed, however the harm had been achieved — and followers had a LOT to say about it.

Lindsay did, too, with the 35-year-old former actuality TV star taking a while out of her day proper after a Peloton exercise to debate Hannah’s, ummm, state of affairs… In her social media response vid, she implored her non-black followers and followers alike to “never” use the N-word. That looks like, good, wise recommendation, proper?!

The Texan continued from there, explaining her response to Hannah’s controversial slip-up (under):

“Instead of me dragging her [Hannah Brown], which is what people wanted me to do, and I’m not necessarily in the business of doing that.. I thought, let me just pull out a verse from the Bible. The Bible says in Matthew 18:15 that when you feel offended, you should go to that person and let them know that they offended you. So I thought, you know what, let me just speak to the person directly and let them know how I’m feeling. It’s not an opportunity to call someone out, it’s not necessarily an opportunity to drag them, it’s an opportunity to maybe educate them, to speak to them how you were personally upset about it… so that’s exactly what I did, never with the intention to come do an Instagram Live, I thought, ‘let me challenge this person to use their platform’ because last night it was used in a different way so let me challenge them to use it in a better way.”

Wow. Impressive! Taking the excessive street even in what’s clearly a really troublesome (and private) state of affairs.

As all the time, Rachel Lindsay is all class!

She continued on from there, including an fascinating spin suggesting her direct dialog with Brown perhaps didn’t meet expectations:

“Maybe it was a mistake, maybe they didn’t realize the intention behind it. So, let me give them opportunity to now use their platform to correct that mistake. I am personally hurt and offended that I gave someone the opportunity to do that and it wasn’t done. Now, I understand that an apology was made but when I know what could have been done, when I know what I challenged someone to do… they refused to do it, or they did not do it. I should put it that way, they did not do it.”

Whoa! That’s actually one thing else, isn’t it?

It is smart, although — Lindsay’s huge level (under) advised that in the event you’re daring sufficient to say the phrase on digital camera within the first place, you need to be daring sufficient to apologize for it on digital camera, as properly:

“You know, it’s easy to make a statement. It’s easy to hide behind words but when you’re bold enough to say the N-word on camera, on your platform.. let me just say, when you’re bold enough to say the word on your platform, then you need to be bold enough to use your face on camera and apologize the same way you said the word.”

Amen!!!

As she continued her dialogue on the stay video, the truth TV alum concluded:

“That word was used to make black people feel less than… it was used to make them feel inferior… and every time you use that word and you are not black, you give that word power, and that is why it is wrong. I don’t care if you are singing along to it in a song… Non-black people should not feel OK about saying that word. It’s wrong. You wouldn’t say it on TV. You wouldn’t say it in front of your black friends.”

Here’s the complete video, with Rachel explaining her entire tackle Hannah’s unlucky weekend:

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U agree with what she mentioned right here — and does Brown owe the world an even bigger, extra substantial apology?

What do U make of this entire controversy?? Sound OFF together with your tackle it down within the feedback (under)…