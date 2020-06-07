Former ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay says she’ll quit franchise unless diversity problems are solved

“In 40 seasons, [‘The Bachelor’] had one black lead,” Lindsay said throughout a virtual interview for “AfterBuzz,” noting that only one of America’s presidents has been black.

‘FANTASTIC FOUR’ DIRECTOR JOSH TRANK CLAIMS THAT HE GOT ‘PRETTY HEAVY PUSHBACK’ FOR ATTEMPTING TO CAST BLACK ACTRESS

“You are almost on par to say you’re more likely to become the president of the United States than you are a black lead in this franchise. That’s insane. That’s ridiculous.”

Lindsay recently appeared as a judge on “Listen to Your Heart,” a “Bachelor” spin-off, but she’s ready to turn far from the show should she not visit a change.

JUSTIN BIEBER SAYS HIS CAREER HAS ‘BENEFITED FROM BLACK CULTURE’: ‘I AM INSPIRED’

“It’s been asked of me: ‘Will I continue in this franchise if it continues in this way?'” Lindsay said. “I can’t. I have to see some type of change. It’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing. At this point, it’s embarrassing to be affiliated with it.”

Lindsay said she’s hopeful a black lead — possibly Mike Johnson from Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” — could serve since the lead soon.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

“I will be thrilled if [Johnson] was the bachelor,” she said. “I think a lot of people would, there was such a huge movement to make him the bachelor last season. I gave a whole spiel when I found out he wasn’t. If it’s him, everybody knows where I stand!”

Reps for ABC failed to immediately react to Fox News’ request for comment.