Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Says She’ll Exit The ‘White-Washed’ Franchise If Diversity Issues Aren’t Fixed

Rachel Lindsay is absolutely sick and tired of The Bachelor franchise’s insufficient diversity.

The 35-year-old star may be the first and only Black person to lead a season of the ABC hit show since its inception in 2002 and at this point, because the Black Lives Matter movement continues to achieve traction all over the world, Lindsay is running out of patience and f**ks to give for a series that’s clearly falling behind the days!

Related: The Bachelor‘s Amanda Stanton Denies Protesting With Her Kids For Fame

Speaking with Kelsey Meyer on the Friday episode of AfterBuzz TV’s Bachelor A.M., Rachel compared the truth TV series to hawaii of America:

“In 40 seasons, you’ve had one black lead. We have had 45 presidents and in 45 presidents, you have one black president. You are almost on par to say you’re more likely to become the president of the United States than you are a black lead in this franchise. That’s insane. That’s ridiculous.”

Wow. Very profound and she’s perhaps not wrong about this one! Ironically, we have a former reality TV personality sitting as our current leader. SMH!

The Dallas-native first appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall and later went on to lead season 13 of The Bachelorette. But that is hardly initially she’s addressed this particular issue.

As some may possibly recall, she famously used for contestant Mike Johnson when ABC execs offered him (FYI, he was the only Black male candidate up for consideration last year) and only Peter Weber, who light emitting diode season 24. Not to say, she’s also had to confront racist jerks like former contestant Lee Garrett, who’s closeted racist behavior somehow slipped past the casting department before he appeared on her season. Rachel has undoubtedly done some heavy labor in calling things out when others won’t — but she still criticized herself for perhaps not doing more:

“And what bothers me about the franchise is that… I’ve almost been a bit complicit and silent…I mean, I’ve always been very outspoken in my frustration about the need for diversity ever since I’ve been a lead – I’ve always spoken on that.”

She continued:

“But there’s certain things that have frustrated me in the franchise. We don’t speak on things the contestants do that are racist. And it bothers me that certain things have happened that we say “Oh hush, hush and let’s just move on past it. No we need to acknowledge it because what you’re doing is perpetuating this type of behavior.”

The starlet argued that’s exactly what some viewers tried to do in the wake of Hannah Brown‘s n-word controversy, and slammed “the way that people attacked me just for holding her accountable. That is the type of audience that you are breeding.”

“And I don’t know how you look, the way you are an area of the Bachelor franchise and you’re watching what’s happening inside our country at this time and you don’t self reflect that you’ve been area of the problem as you continue to perpetuate this sort of behavior. When you’re putting out a thing that is very white washed and doesn’t have any type of color in it and you’re perhaps not trying to work and change that. So I think they should, at this point, give us a black Bachelor for season 25.”

And if those changes aren’t made?

“You have to, I don’t know how you don’t, and it’s been asked of me, will I continue in this franchise if it continues in this way, I can’t.”

A line in the sand has positively been drawn, as she added:

“It’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing. At this point it’s embarrassing to be affiliated with it.”

Hear more of what Rachel had to state within the entire conversation (below):

It’s regrettable that one woman has taken on the burden of speaking on these dilemmas for a show that’s been around since 2002. Echoing her sentiments, it’s shameful, really! But perhaps the franchise is finally listening and willing to make a change?

Related: Hannah Brown Tells Fans ‘You Should Not Defend’ Her Use Of The N-Word!

According to a brand new Twitter account that popped up this week called @BachDiversity, a campaign for racial inclusivity is launching on Monday, June 8 and it’s said to be spearheaded by popular series commenter Brett S. Vergara along with other undisclosed members of Bachelor Nation. This graphic may be the only info that has been shared thus far and it’s unclear if this initiative will undoubtedly be backed by the network as they never have reposted or engaged with the tweet:

Perezcious TELEVISION addicts, what’s your undertake all of this? Are there any specific things you’d want to see using this franchise moving forward that hasn’t already been mentioned by Lindsay or the others??

Sound OFF (below) in the comments section…