Former astronaut becomes first person to have been in space and at full ocean depth

A former NASA astronaut has change into the first girl to attain the deepest level in the ocean, 37 years after she grew to become the first American girl to stroll in space.

Dr Kathyrn Sullivan, 68, dove to Challenger Deep alongside pilot Victor Vescovo which is the bottom identified location on the planet, according to EYOS Expeditions.

The Challenger Deep is characterised by excessive darkness, immense pressures and low temperatures. Only easy microorganisms can survive in its setting.





Dr Sullivan is the eighth person in the world to have made the journey with the first two being Don Walsh and Jacques Picard in 1960.

Notably, Dr Sullivan has additionally change into the first human to have been in space and at full ocean depth of practically seven miles.

“As a hybrid oceanographer and astronaut, this was an extraordinary day–a once-in-a-lifetime day–seeing the moonscape of the Challenger Deep and then making the call between the ISS and DSSV Pressure Drop,” Dr Sullivan said.

Dr Sullivan made the journey in the submersible DSV Limiting Factor (LF) the first car in historical past that has repeatedly gone to the deepest level in the ocean.

EYOS Expeditions coordinated a name between the International Space Station and the DSSV Pressure Drop, the mothership of the LF in a world first, after the ship had returned from its history-making full ocean depth dive in the Challenger Deep.

Expedition chief Rob McCallum mentioned, “It was amazing to set up a conversation between two ’spacecraft’; one operating as a platform for research in outer space, the other an exploration vehicle for ‘inner space’. Two groups of humans using cutting edge technology to explore the outer edges of our world. It highlighted the vast span of human endeavour while at the same time linking us close together as fellow explorers. We are well used to our clients being ambitious in their quest to explore… but this was a new ‘first’.”

Pilot Mr Vescovo was beforehand the fourth person in historical past to attain Challenger Deep as a part of his Five Deeps expedition; over the course of seven days, his crew made 5 dives in the Mariana Trench.

“We made some extra historical past right now… and then acquired to share the expertise with kindred spirits in the ISS. It was a pleasure to have Kathy alongside each as an oceanographer through the dive, and then as an astronaut to discuss to the ISS,” Mr Vescovo mentioned.

Dr Sullivan is a veteran of three space shuttle flights and grew to become the first American girl to stroll in space in 1983.