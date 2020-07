Former Director of the National Security Service (NSS) Artur Vanetsyan has contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Hraparak.am.

Reports on Tuesday said that the head of the Homeland party was tested for the virus.

“We learned a short while ago that the test result came back positive. The other members of the family were tested too, but their results were negative,” the web site says, adding that Vanetsyan opted for a timely self-isolation.