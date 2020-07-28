Former Armenian MP Arakel Movsisyan’s son released – Panorama

The son of former Armenian legislator Arakel Movsisyan (aka Shmays) has actually been released from custody, his legal representative Gor Gevorgyan stated in a video published on Facebook, hailing the judgment of the Court of General Jurisdiction in Syunik Province as a ‘strong victory’ attained by them.

“The right to freedom of my client, Davit Movsisyan, who is also a very close friend of mine, was restored, the investigator’s motion to extend his arrest for another two months was denied,” he stated. “The refusal was based on the lack of reasonable suspicion, that is, the fact that he has nothing to do with the crime he is accused of.”

The legal representative stated Davit Movsisyan’s broken rights were brought back after around 6 months of effort.

The ex-MP’s son was detained on 30 January as part of a criminal probe into his fellow soldier Vahram Avagyan’s death.