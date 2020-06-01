Former Armenian Cadaster Committee head’s mother dies from coronavirus – Panorama

The mother of Sarhat Petrosyan, the previous head of Armenia’s State Committee of Real Estate Cadaster, has died from the coronavirus an infection, his sister, Sevan Petrosyan, mentioned on Facebook.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Rubina Ghazaryants. It’s difficult to describe her path in a few words. We believe that she will be remembered by his friends and acquaintances with her unique temperament, bright personality, unbreakable will, principledness and simplicity,” she wrote.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 an infection additionally affected her.

“Our loss is heavy. May it never be repeated due to the individual and public vigilance and efforts,” the daughter added.

She mentioned that no wake ceremony will happen because of the pandemic.

“If you wish, you can make donations to the state account for the prevention and overcoming of the coronavirus infection (900005001947), Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s “COVID-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic” marketing campaign (https://www.himnadram.org/hy) or to different initiatives,” she wrote.

The coronavirus demise toll has risen to 181 in Armenia.