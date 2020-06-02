Former Antifa member bashes radical group as fighting for nothing but ‘failed leftist socialist ideology’

TRUMP UNLOADS ON GOVERNORS OVER ‘WEAK’ PROTEST RESPONSE

“I think it has to do with the fact that so many college administrators and college campuses … allow Antifa to work under their noses,” he mentioned. “[Campus Reform] reported on a story from the University of Florida [this past fall]. It was an Antifa group overtly recruiting in broad daylight.

“Let me just say this very clear,” Nadales added, “We don’t allow ISIS to recruit on college campuses and we should not allow Antifa to do that either.”

Nadales mentioned Antifa’s deceptive moniker hides its true identification as a vessel for far-left political activism.

“Antifa pretends to be about fighting fascism, but then they define fascism as basically anything that does not conform with their radical leftist agenda; which goes back to exactly what President Trump is doing,” he mentioned.

“I’m incredibly happy that he’s finally declared Antifa a domestic terrorist organization because that really helps fight against this false narrative that Antifa is fighting anything but for their failed leftist socialist ideology.”