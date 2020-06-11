Former Anthropologie Employees Call Out Racial Profiling & Code Word For Black Shoppers – But The Company DENIES!

Anthropologie has found themselves in hot water after issuing a non-apology surrounding recent controversy about racial profiling of their stores.

On Wednesday, Instagram account Diet Prada revealed how commenters flocked to the retailer’s social media marketing post a week ago, one which celebrated the words of Maya Angelou but didn’t mention Black Lives Matter, to share their experiences to be followed around while shopping. Additionally, current and former employees called out the organization for their practice of utilizing the code word “Nick” to refer to Black shoppers.

Disgusting.

From Seattle to New York as well as Canada, stories came in about the “training” from management to use “Nick” as a way of saying, “watch that Black woman who just walked in.”

Despite their comments section being flooded with these callouts, Anthro followed up with a black square on IG for #BlackoutTuesday before sharing this message:

“We’re listening. We’re learning. We’re acting.”

The caption even addressed how they are seeking to “improve diversity and combat racism” with some first steps. Unfortunately, just days earlier, Queer Black influencer Lydia Okello was contacted by an Anthropologie producer who was trying about having them take part in their “Slice of Happy” campaign for Pride month.

Lydia explained inside their IG post summing up the interaction:

“I responded with my rates for the campaign requirements. The response was that there was no budget, but that the producer would be happy to email to discuss rates. The email was a longer pitch, including a request for an advertisement on my Instagram page and 3-5 images for them to use wherever they would like. With no budget.”

The producer offered her a free outfit, but no monetary compensation as there is “no budget” for an influencer with her following (22.8k). Still, they continued to badger Okello in to working for free. See the RECEIPTS (below):

Diet Prada summed this all up yesterday, showing simply how much the brand has failed the Black community.

In response, Anthropologie continued Instagram and issued what originally appeared like an apology, before it took a difficult turn into microaggression. The statement first started off with them confirming they’ve seen the allegations against them, as they wrote:

“You may have seen that we have been challenged to be more transparent, unbiased, and fair in our stores and with our business practices. We want to clearly lay out our long-standing policies regarding these matters.”

But it quickly went downhill from there, refusing to acknowledge the claims made in regards to the code name “Nick” and discrimination:

“Regarding the allegations of racial profiling, we have never and will never have a code word based on a customer’s race or ethnicity. Our company has a zero-tolerance policy regarding discrimination or racial profiling in any form. Employees who do not adhere to this policy are subject to disciplinary action which may include termination.”

They further continued to disregard Lydia’s explanation for attempting to be paid for her work:

“In our business practices with outside parties, we compensate all partners with whom we contract services. In the case of influencers, our methods of compensation include product, financial payment, or a combination of both.”

The post finally finished with their faux support to be an ally:

“We support and stand with the Black community. We are listening, learning, and reflecting on how we, as a brand, can improve diversity and combat racism. We are committed to doing better — to being better.”

If there’s any such thing to be learned from the Black Lives Matter movement amid nationwide protests is how important it’s to listen when BIPOC (Black Indigenous People of Color) are sharing their experiences. To actually hear what they’re saying and not shut them down.

It’s clear they’re not listening and in fact, they’re attempting to discredit the voices speaking up in what they’ve faced while shopping in their stories, as well as employees from round the country who’re sharing what they’ve been told!

More IG users stumbled on the comments over the company’s failure to pay attention and learn, with some writing:

“We currently are registered with Anthropologie for our wedding. We’ve already received thousands in gifts from there. 👏 Deleting 👏 that 👏 registry 👏and 👏 returning 👏 everything. 👏” “I literally worked in your flagship store in NYC and was instructed to use this phrase. Not a surprise that you would blatantly lie but still a bummer now that you’d like to be considered woke.” “So everyone’s lying about being racially profiled in your store? And all of your workers are lying about being asked to do it? Okay, Karen. Keep our Black names out of your mouth and our Black money out of your pockets.” “Sounds like you didn’t hear a thing. Is this an apology? What even is this???” “NICK IS A SLANG TERM FOR STEALING!!! IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH RACE. SHOPLIFTING COMES IN ALL SHAPES, SIZES AND COLORS. THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH RACE 👏🏼👏🏼”

At this point, can an apology from them even make things better?? It seems like a lot of people are sick and tired of their not enough accountability!

How does it make U feel, Perezcious readers?? Does this change your perception of Anthro? Or will you be giving them your hard-earned money? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

