Former America’s Next Top Model Judge Jay Manuel Weighs In On Tyra Banks Controversy

Following the discharge of resurfaced clips from America’s Next Top Model which many have criticized Tyra Banks for, former choose Jay Manuel is talking out.

The 47-year-old is penning a ebook, The Wig, The Bitch & The Meltdown, impressed by his expertise on the fact present. Ahead of the August launch, Manuel spoke with Variety in regards to the newfound controversy surrounding the present (you’ll be able to thank TikTookay and Hulu binges for that) and extra!!

Related: Adrianne Curry Spills Scalding Tea On ‘S**t Show’ America’s Next Top Model!

But don’t get it twisted, this isn’t a brand new venture due to what’s been occurring! After spending 18 seasons on the sequence because the artistic director, he started engaged on his novel in 2014. Speaking in regards to the heightened curiosity within the present, he shared:

“I never saw that coming. My novel has been in the works for quite some time, so this really is a surprise to me.”

Manuel didn’t seek the advice of any former ANTM colleagues, nor does he have an in depth relationship with Banks in the present day, noting that the final time they noticed one another was in 2017:

“Over the past few years, we’ve emailed. To be very honest, we really have no relationship to speak of, which is really sad. Our time together on ANTM was amazingly productive and, at times, magical. We got to experience being part of a global phenomenon.”

Even although they’re not shut, Jay doesn’t precisely agree with a lot of the controversy Tyra has been going through as of late:

“I do think it’s a little unfair for people to persecute Tyra now, especially because she has already taken heat for her past executive decisions in past years. However, I can’t really defend her either because when ratings were high and things were great, she remained a clear figurehead, because it was her show. Consistently, when s**t hit the fan and people wanted to talk about some of the things that were said on the show, we would have another singular EP come forward to claim that all creative decisions were made as the team, and I really wish that were the case, but that just simply is not true.”

When requested if there have been conditions on-set the place he felt uncomfortable, Jay diplomatically replied:

“The culture behind the scenes of ANTM was something that shifted over time. That is something that is reflected in my novel. Halfway through my book, there is a very big tonal change. It became a culture where you could only speak your mind so much.”

And relating to the style business, which has confronted a lot of points, Manuel says there’s nonetheless plenty of work to be executed:

“The industry has not changed as much as people would like to give it credit for, but I also don’t want to undermine the progress. It’s still a very difficult business. If an advertiser is looking for someone who is blonde and blue eyed, that’s all they’re looking for and they won’t consider a model of color. If they’re shooting a spring campaign, they want black models because they look better in brighter clothes. Those sorts of standards do still exist.”

What do U take into consideration all of this drama, y’all?? Where do U stand? Let us know (beneath) within the feedback!!

[Image via PNP/Nicky Nelson/WENN.]