Former Aide Is Sentenced To 50 Years In Prison For Murder Of Republican Senator Linda Collins

A lady was simply sentenced to fifty years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a Republican state senator from Arkansas for whom she worked.

Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and abuse of a remains one year after former Arkansas state Senator Linda Collins was discovered dead from numerous stab injuries outside her house,according to Fox News O’Donnell has actually likewise been implicated of attempting to get her fellow prisoners in prison to eliminate Collins’ ex-husband and others.

“No amount of punishment will ever fill that void that Rebecca O’Donnell made in our lives the day she killed our mother,” Tate Williams, Collins’ child, stated after sentencing. “Today we find some shred of peace that Rebecca O’Donnell will be put away in prison for a very long time, unable to hurt anyone else.”

Prosecutors stated back in April that O’Donnell had actually eliminated Collins for cash and to prevent being detained. They included that she never ever supplied an intention for the murder. They had at first stated in 2015 that they would be looking for the death sentence, however O’Donnell wound up taking a plea offer that included a fifty-year sentence.

“The plea offer was not what my very first option would have been, however a minimum of we do have actually an ensured quantity of time that she will be sent to prison for and we will …