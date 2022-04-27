The “Resistance” movement is gaining momentum, NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan stated.

“Before your eyes, every day the number of our actions and marches and the number of participating citizens double.

We do not have much time. We will do everything we can to bring the turning point closer and to say a resounding “No” to the traitorous authorities with well-designed actions.

Beloved ones, starting today, we have some important things to do. We must build new centers of resistance next to demonstrations and marches. My request to everyone is to organize yourself in your yards, streets, collectives, villages and cities, and start new actions of protest of disobedience. Talk to your relatives, neighbors, colleagues.

They need to be explained the seriousness of the moment and the destructive backlash.

We must be able to raise the whole nation, to overcome all the challenges we face in a very short time.

My request is the following: form those centers of resistance and support our activists and young people carrying out actions in the streets in every possible way.

Let each formed group, individual, hearth of resistance raise its voice of protest in its own way.

Nikol has only one pillar in our country – the law enforcement agencies, and they already understand that if this continues, they can no longer protect the representative of Azerbaijan.

Nicole will be fired. We will do it together, “Saghatelyan wrote on his Facebook page.