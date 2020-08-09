Forks, Washington, hopes vampires of Stephenie Meyer’s ‘Midnight Sun’ will revive tourism

( CNN)– Nestled in the northwest pointer of Washington state is a picturesque town hoping a group of angsty teenage vampires will offer some much-needed relief to its pandemic-stricken neighborhood.

Forks, Washington, is house to approximately 3,600 individuals, numerous of whose incomes over the past 15 years have actually been enhanced by a tourism market powered by “Twilight,” the young person book series and multibillion dollar movie legend.

“Twilight” was released in 2005 and centers around the romance of high schooler Bella Swan and her vampire soulmate EdwardCullen Twelve years after author Stephenie Meyer released the last unique in the initial series and almost 8 years after the last movie struck theaters, it is apropos that organisations in Forks are still capitalizing the “Twilight” fad.

Forks, Washington, lies on the northwest corner of the Olympic Peninsula

For “Twilight” fans, the release of the 5th book “Midnight Sun” on August 4 might not have actually come quickly enough. The most current book in Meyer’s series is distinguished the viewpoint of vampire sweetheart EdwardCullen In the very first week of its release, the book has actually jumped as much asNo 1 amongst Amazon’s bestselling books.

At the height of the series’ success in 2010, more than 72,000 individuals gone to Forks, according to information from the town’s visitor center. That number has actually because been cut by approximately 50%.