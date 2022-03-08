Vanadzor mayoral candidate Mamikon Aslanyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The message, in particular, reads ․

“Dear women and girls, today, unfortunately, I congratulate you from the place of imprisonment. Today more than ever I have time to re-evaluate your invaluable role, to multiply the love and respect I have for a woman, mother and friend from Vanadzor. Longing is the most powerful force that makes us see the beloved mother with the eyes of the soul, feel deeply the love that a woman gives for the sake of the planet’s longevity, for the sake of the family in which we feel happy.

Please forgive me, because due to circumstances beyond my control, I can not fulfill the promises made by my fellow citizens, forgive me for not being able to personally congratulate all of you. You deserve all the rituals of reverence.

Congratulations to the heroic mothers of my city, our big community, our sisters, women, our friends, beautiful and smart barmaids, I wish you happiness, health and a dignified life.

I love all of you as children, friends, brothers զգում I feel your warmth and strength from afar. I congratulate all of you on the beautiful spring holiday. “