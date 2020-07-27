Forget the mask: Victorian man walks in big plastic bubble as protection against COVID-19 – Armenian News

A Victorian buyer has actually gone to excellent lengths to safeguard himself against COVID-19 by taking a trip in a big plasticbubble

The man, from Belgrave, 47 km east of Melbourne, was recorded strolling down the high street using no shoes or a mask however the plastic covering, the Daily Mail reports.

He buyer was heard yelling “I’m the man in the bubble” as onlookers see on in amusement onFriday

The humorous attire comes as Victoria taped a record of 532 brand-new cases of coronavirus as Premier Daniel Andrews threatened to close down whole markets in the next phase of constraints.

Six more Victorians have actually passed away overnight, consisting of 5 citizens in aged care and a man in his 50 s. An overall of 245 individuals are in medical facility with 44 in extensive care.