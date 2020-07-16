Forget Kanye. The real Paycheck Protection Program scandal is about who it didn’t (opinion) help

Jackson Delong
But the give attention to high-profile borrowers like Kanye West distracts from the bigger picture: The real PPP scandal is maybe not who received help, but who didn’t. The PPP was a flawed program that fell short in aiding small businesses and workers, and our economy continues to suffer consequently.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States early in the day this year, many businesses were forced to close indefinitely, and they had to make tough choices about what to do for his or her workers. The PPP, created through the CARES Act, provided these firms with the choice to receive low-interest loans to cover payroll and a restricted portion of other expenses. The loans could convert to grants if businesses used the bulk of the cash to retain workers on the payrolls.

Keeping small enterprises afloat and workers employed were very important goals for policymakers’ economic response to Covid-19, and the PPP may have helped the united states meet them. But, by design, it was problematic from the beginning. Instead of offering direct support to organizations, Congress made a decision to run the program through banks and offered banks bigger fees for issuing bigger loans, even though the loans were all fully backed by the government and effectively risk-free.
As a result, organizations that had strong relationships with banks had easier access, and banks had a strong financial incentive to maneuver businesses seeking bigger loans to leading of the line. Black and Brown business owners, who are less inclined to have strong banking ties and more more likely to operate smaller businesses seeking smaller loans due to structural racism, were disadvantaged. According to one survey, just 12% of Black and Brown business owners who applied for PPP loans received them.
The PPP undoubtedly helped, but given the scale of the economic crisis today, Congress could and should have chosen a far more effective alternative. Though the work market has made big strides recently, more than 20 million jobs were lost in April alone, the unemployment rate remains in the double digits and Black unemployment is even more than the overall unemployment rate. Researchers estimate that 100,000 small businesses have shuttered permanently — and considering the fact that the financial suffering brought on by Covid-19 is not not exactly over, these numbers seem likely to climb higher.

While people might be trapped scrutinizing who exactly benefited from PPP loans, it is much more important to give attention to how we can address the real challenges still threatening workers and small businesses. The country’s economy already is suffering from dangerous degrees of monopoly power that drive up prices, hurt workers and inhibit innovation and growth.

Widespread closure of small enterprises would only further increase corporate consolidation. With virus cases surging again in lots of parts of the country — threatening to place a stop to efforts to “reopen” the economy — Congress must rebound from the flawed approach embodied by the PPP and offer additional support to small enterprises and their employees, and fast.

To do this, the federal government should part of and directly take over payroll obligations for companies which were hard hit by our current financial crisis. By expanding existing tax credits that provide companies support for their payroll obligations, Congress can quickly provide hard-hit small enterprises with funds to retain and rehire their workers.

By operating through the tax system, such proposals will provide relief to every company that really needs it and ensure that government support is used to help keep people employed. This ought to be paired with continued support for expanded unemployment insurance to ensure that workers get support irrespective of their employers’ decisions.

Second, we ought to provide specific, targeted grants to Black- and Latinx-owned small businesses, which may have done specially poorly with PPP. Finally, we should provide grants (or, at worst, low-interest loans) to small enterprises to help cover non-payroll costs, like rent, that could be driving them out of business.

We can improve upon the PPP and stop a large number of small businesses from failing and millions more workers from being put aside. That — not the newest celebrity brand getting PPP funds — should be Congress’ focus in the weeks ahead.

