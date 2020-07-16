Forget Kanye. The real Paycheck Protection Program scandal is about who it didn’t (opinion) help

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States early in the day this year, many businesses were forced to close indefinitely, and they had to make tough choices about what to do for his or her workers. The PPP, created through the CARES Act, provided these firms with the choice to receive low-interest loans to cover payroll and a restricted portion of other expenses. The loans could convert to grants if businesses used the bulk of the cash to retain workers on the payrolls.

While people might be trapped scrutinizing who exactly benefited from PPP loans, it is much more important to give attention to how we can address the real challenges still threatening workers and small businesses. The country’s economy already is suffering from dangerous degrees of monopoly power that drive up prices, hurt workers and inhibit innovation and growth.

Widespread closure of small enterprises would only further increase corporate consolidation. With virus cases surging again in lots of parts of the country — threatening to place a stop to efforts to “reopen” the economy — Congress must rebound from the flawed approach embodied by the PPP and offer additional support to small enterprises and their employees, and fast.

To do this, the federal government should part of and directly take over payroll obligations for companies which were hard hit by our current financial crisis. By expanding existing tax credits that provide companies support for their payroll obligations, Congress can quickly provide hard-hit small enterprises with funds to retain and rehire their workers.

By operating through the tax system, such proposals will provide relief to every company that really needs it and ensure that government support is used to help keep people employed. This ought to be paired with continued support for expanded unemployment insurance to ensure that workers get support irrespective of their employers’ decisions.

Second, we ought to provide specific, targeted grants to Black- and Latinx-owned small businesses, which may have done specially poorly with PPP. Finally, we should provide grants (or, at worst, low-interest loans) to small enterprises to help cover non-payroll costs, like rent, that could be driving them out of business.

We can improve upon the PPP and stop a large number of small businesses from failing and millions more workers from being put aside. That — not the newest celebrity brand getting PPP funds — should be Congress’ focus in the weeks ahead.