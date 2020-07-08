Forest fires kill at least six in Ukraine’s Luhansk region

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Wildfires blaze through eastern Ukraine

Forest fires have killed at least six people and ravaged a few villages in eastern Ukraine.

Authorities deployed water-bombing planes, the national armed forces and hundreds of firefighters.

High winds and soaring temperatures have helped spread the fires in the Luhansk region, near areas held by Russian-backed separatist forces.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the location and promised compensation for anyone affected.

Temporary accommodation could be arranged for folks who had lost their domiciles, he said, while as much as 50 million hyrvnias ($1.9m; £1.5m) could be given out to aid victims.

President Volodymyr Zelensky (centre) visited the affected areas on Tuesday





Towns including Vovche and Smolianynove were evacuated and much more than 300 members of the state emergency services arrived to battle straight back the fires.

The governor of Luhansk region, Serhiy Haydar, posted on Facebook that he suspected the fires were caused by arson, even though this is unconfirmed.

Fires “erupted quite strangely for us”, he wrote. Officials wrote to separatists nearby to make certain they were maybe not attacked while they tackled the blazes but “they could not give any security guarantees”, Mr Haydar so-called.

Luhansk is divided between Ukrainian get a grip on and that of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) amid an ongoing conflict in the east of the country. More than 13,000 folks have been killed so far.

Wildfires raged through Ukraine early in the day this year, including near the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear plant. Thick smoke blanketed the capital Kyiv.

And early in the day in July heavy flooding hit not exactly 300 towns and villages in the west of the country. Climate change, illegal logging and deforestation have all been blamed.