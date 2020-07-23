Foren-Tek 10 inch Android Tablet 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Octa Core with Dual Sim Card Slots – 3G Unlocked GSM Phone Tablets with WiFi Bluetooth GPS (Black)



Specification:

MTK6592 2.5GHz CPU

Google Android 8.1 OS

64GB storage, 4GB RAM

10″/10.1″ 1280*800 (MAX 2560*1600) display screen

Bluetooth 4.0

2G Network: Built-in 2G Module, support GSM Network, frequency range: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

3G Network: Built-in 3G Module, support WCDMA GSM, frequency range: WCDMA 2100/850/1900 MHz

Dual Camera: 2MP Front & 5MP Rear Camera

Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi (Built-in 802.11b/g/n WLAN Card) Support 2.4GHz Wifi Network, Don’t Support 5GHz WIFI Network

G-sensor Support

GPS Support

Power Device 5V/2A USB Charger

Working Time 3-5 hours

Battery 5000mAh Li-ion

Package Includes:

1x Tablet PC(Without SIM Card)

1 x AC Charger

1 x User Manual

1 x USB Cable

1 x OTG Cable

【Tablet with Dual SIM card slots】Foren-Tek Android 8.1 tablet 10 inch comes with dual SIM card slots, make phone call and surf the Internet more easy. Compatible Dual SIM cards standby at the same time, fit for standard size. Support 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, 3G: WCDMA 850/1900/2100 MHz

【EXPANDED STORAGE AND CONNECTION】Micro TF card slot allows adding up to 64GB of extra space to store songs, videos, photos and other files. Use OTG cable connect to other devices, such as keyboard, mouse, speaker etc.

【Ample Power & Dual Cameras】Foren-Tek Android tablet Battery 5000mAh Li-ion playing time can be up to 3-5 hours, enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, magazines, Android apps, and games–including Netflix, Facebook, and more. While 2MP Front and 5MP Rear cameras are convenient for pictures and video chat. This phablet also can be used as a kid tablet.

ROBUST WARRANTY -On-time customer service/tech support, frequently updated firmware guarantees customer satisfactory. Feel free to contact us whenever a question pops up in your head, we are always here to help.