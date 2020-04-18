Foreigners can extend their stay in Russia amid coronavirus lockdown – Panorama

Foreign nationals in Russia will be capable to extend their present visas with out dealing with a penalty because of the coronavirus outbreak that’s closing borders and canceling flights worldwide, the kremlin press service mentioned.

In accordance with the Executive Order signed by President Putin, the interval from March 15 till June 15, inclusive, shall not be included in the interval of short-term stay or short-term or everlasting residence in Russia for international nationals and stateless individuals. It is famous that from March 15 till June 15, inclusive, employers have the fitting to have interaction or rent international nationals and stateless individuals who haven’t any work allow or license, supplied that employers observe the set restrictions and sanitary and epidemiological measures.

The order additionally stipulates that no choices must be taken regarding international nationals and stateless individuals as regards undesirability of their stay, administrative expulsion from Russia, deportation or extradition, depriving them of the refugee standing and others.

To remind, Russia has quickly banned all international residents from getting into the nation and suspended its issuance of almost all kinds of visas in an try to comprise the unfold of the coronavirus inside its borders.