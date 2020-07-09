Foreign Office tells ALL tourists not to go on cruises due to coronavirus risk

Britons have today been urged to avoid travelling on luxury cruise ships due to coronavirus, despite blanket advice against all non-essential foreign travel being lifted.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has today issued a statement advising holidaymakers against embarking on cruise ships, over fears of the spread of Covid-19.

The government had previously urged over-70s today avoid sailings.

It also comes as the government’s the blanket advice against all non-essential foreign travel was lifted for a large number of destinations on Saturday.

The FCO say the brand new position comes following advice from Public Health England.

It has promised to ‘continue to review’ its position and insisted it ‘continues to support the Department for Transport’s assist industry for the resumption of international cruise travel’.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has today issued a statement advising people against embarking on cruise ships, over fears of the spread of Covid-19. Pictured: The world’s largest cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas, in Malaga Spain, 2018

The travel advice means many holidaymakers with future bookings risk having their trips cancelled.

Rory Boland, editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, said: ‘The FCO’s advice against cruise ship travel will lead to most upcoming cruises being cancelled or postponed.

‘Most cruise holiday customers ought to be legally entitled to a cash refund within 14 days underneath the package travel regulations, but as we’ve seen throughout the travel industry recently, operators facing a surge in refund claims are often taking longer to return customers’ money to them.

‘If refunds will be delayed, cruise businesses must urgently let clients know and provide a clear timetable for when money will soon be returned.

‘The FCO should also extend its warning to incorporate a definitive date, to give operators and customers clarity over when it will be safe to rebook.’

In March, the FCO advised Britons aged 70 and over, and people with some underlying health problems, to avoid cruise ships.

The UK’s biggest cruise line, P&O Cruises, has suspended all sailings until mid-October.