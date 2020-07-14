Foreign Ministry: Iran’s stance on Karabakh remains unchanged – Panorama

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the country’s stance on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh concerning Armenia and Azerbaijan has not changed at all, according to the official IRNA news agency.

“Our stance regarding [the settlement of] the dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Karabakh region has not changed at all,” he said.

Stressing the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries and use the peaceful means to settle disputes, Mousavi added: “We believe these two neighboring countries should resolve their disputes peacefully and the Islamic Republic of Iran has always announced its readiness to help resolve the issue.”