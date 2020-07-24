Foreign Ministry condemns Azerbaijan’s practice of inciting violence against Armenians abroad – Panorama

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia on Friday condemned the current justification of violence against Armenians abroad.

“Recently, we have witnessed the cases and attempts of violence against Armenian citizens and members of Armenian communities in different countries of the world. There have been cases of obstruction of the normal work of the Armenian diplomatic service abroad and the Armenian communities, as well as a deliberate destruction of their personal and working property, which in some cases have threatened the security of the diplomatic staff as well. Discriminatory steps are being taken to disrupt Armenia’s trade and economic relations with different countries,” the ministry stated in a statement.

“The broadening location of these actions and the truths of the participation of Azerbaijani authorities in the actions against the diplomatic objectives of Armenia show that the pointed out actions are collaborated by the Azerbaijani main structures.

“We highly condemn the practice of inciting ethnic clashes in various nations, which is another symptom of Baku’s irresponsibility and is totally in line with the policy and rhetoric of the Azerbaijani management provoking hostilities in between the 2 individuals without geographical constraints.

We contact our compatriots to be watchful, not to succumb to any justification, and in case of such circumstances to instantly get in touch with the regional police bodies, Armenian neighborhood structures, diplomatic agents of Armenia,” the declaration checked out.