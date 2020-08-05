Foreign Ministry: At least 3 Armenians killed in Beirut blast – Panorama

At least 3 Armenians have been killed and around 100 others have been injured in the wake of a massive explosion that hit Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

“Unfortunately, the number could rise as many are still missing,” she said.

The blast at the port of Beirut has caused extensive damage, including to Armenian community structures. Buildings have collapsed, churches, as well as the Haigazian University campus have been damaged due to the explosion, the spokeswoman said.

The Foreign Ministry and its partners are now considering various scenarios of providing targeted first aid to the brotherly people of Lebanon.

The overall death toll from the explosion has risen to at least 100 with over 4,000 wounded.

Officials have linked the blast to some 2,700 tons of confiscated ammonium nitrate that were being stored in a warehouse at the port for six years.