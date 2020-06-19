Foreign holidays to restart on July 4

British holidaymakers could enjoy overseas breaks from July 4 under plans being drawn up by the government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on June 29 that agreements have been designed for so-called air bridges with a “small number” of countries with low levels of coronavirus.

This would allow families to just take foreign holidays without having to self-isolate on their get back to great britain.

People could only travel with members of their household or ‘support bubble’, however, unless rules on social distancing are eased before July.

They would also provide to follow the rules on social distancing in their destination, meaning that countries with similar restrictions to the UK tend to be first in the queue.

Ministers want to set up air bridges to countries which are “most advantageous” to the UK economy, which tend to include popular destinations such as France, Spain, Greece and Portugal, according to Government sources.

One source told the Telegraph: “The plan is to announce a small number of air bridges on June 29th, though it won’t come right into force until July 4. Obviously it’s going to depend on factors including the scientific advice and the degree of coronavirus infections at the time.

“The Foreign Office will also have to change its travel advice before then because that remains a block on people going abroad for holidays.”

The Foreign Office continues to advise against “all but essential” travel making it all but impossible for holidaymakers to secure travel insurance before the advice is changed.

Follow the most recent updates below