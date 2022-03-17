The officers of the General Department of Criminal Police together with the officers of the territorial subdivisions of the police regularly carry out measures aimed at counteracting illegal migration.

On March 15 և 17, the officers of the Arabkir և Malatia Police Department, Fighting against Illegal Migration, inspected the hotels of Arabkir և Malatia-Sebastia administrative districts.

A group of foreign citizens living in Armenia without a valid visa, residence status and invalid documents were found and presented to the Police Passport and Visa Department.

Protocols on administrative violations were drawn up against them.

Such events are continuous.



