Ford says the Mustang Mach-E is more powerful than expected as ordering begins

All-wheel-drive Mach-Es designed with the extended-range battery pack are now actually rated at a 346 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque, which is a growth of 24 hp and 11 lb-ft, while rear-wheel-drive models with the same size pack get bumps from 282 hp and 306 lb-ft to 290 hp and 317 lb-ft.

Standard-range pack versions with rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive are both rated at 266 hp, up from 255 hp, with the same torque as the extended range models.

Five Mach-E trim levels can be obtained with ranges from 210-300 miles per charge based on the configuration.

Deliveries of the Mach-E are scheduled to begin with later this season. Along with the electric drivetrain, the compact utility vehicle will soon be the first Ford to provide its new Active Drive Assist option, which allows for hands-free driving on over 100,000-miles of designated highways.

