Ford reveals an electric Mustang Mach-E SUV with 1,400 horsepower

The Mach-E 1400 is a one-of-a-kind demonstration car that was intended to show the potential of all-electric vehicles and to help engineers research ways to increase their power, said Mark Rushbrook, head of Ford Performance Motorsports. The Mach-E 1400 is dependant on Mustang’s Mach-E SUV , which Ford will start selling next year. The street legal Mach-E GT SUV will produce 459 horsepower from two electric motors.

Ford Performance created the Mach-E 1400 in collaboration with RTR Vehicles, an organization founded by drift racing driver Vaughn Gittin, Jr. Drift racing involves sliding cars sideways through curves of a racetrack and the get a grip on of the driver and the design of driving is more heavily rewarded compared to the lap time. RTR focuses primarily on parts and customization for Ford vehicles.

“We came together on this project, contributing a lot of ideas from different sources and developed it into what it is,” said Rushbrook. “Building upon Vaughn’s original idea of what he’d prefer to do for an all electric drift car and turning it into this extreme all-around athlete to complete road courses and drag racing and everything else together.”

Ford also worked with other outside partners, as well as Ford’s in-house electric vehicle development group, Team Edison, to engineer the Mach-E 1400, Rushbrook said.

The Mach-E 1400 has three electric motors that power leading wheels and four more powering the trunk wheels. Power can be provided for all four wheels, just leading wheels, just the back or it can be separate between front and right back wheels in just about any proportion. In addition to the standard regenerative brakes that most electric cars have — these are brakes that can generate power to recharge the batteries while slowing the car — the Mach-E 1400 even offers a hydraulic handbrake that may stop just the back wheels for spins and tricks. Despite the outward resemblance, few areas of the production version of the Mach-E appear in this car. This Mach-E 1400 includes a specially designed chassis, and nearly all of the mechanical components are unique for this car. Most of your body is made from carbon fiber and the hood is made from organic composite fibers, a lower-cost alternative to carbon fiber. The SUV has a 57 kilowatt-hour battery power, which is smaller than the standard 76 kWh pack in the Mustang Mach-E production model. The batteries are engineered especially for rapid power output. Driving range isn’t an issue for a track vehicle like the Mach-E 1400. It just needs to run for approximately an hour at a time to exhibit off its tire-smoking capabilities and maybe offer a few vertigo-inducing rides. (It seats four people). Then the batteries can be recharged to 80% of their capacity in 30 minutes. Last April, Ford unveiled the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, a 1,400-horsepower electric Mustang coupe. Despite obtaining the same power output, the rear-wheel-drive Cobra Jet and the Mach-E don’t share much of the same engineering, said Rushbrook. The two high-voltage vehicles were developed separately so that engineers could learn new things from each program, that he said. So far, engineers have already discovered ways to improve braking, electrical controls and battery chemistry, Rushbrook said. “The Mustang Mach-E GT, as a street car, is going to be an incredible performer,” he said. “But we’re learning even more, beyond that, that is going back into the core part of the company.”

