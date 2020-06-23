Ford Ranger leads Cars.com’s 2020 American-Made Index

The official knowledge lumps U.S. and Canadian elements content material into one pool, however the examine makes an attempt to offset this by solely contemplating automobiles with closing meeting within the U.S. and giving additional weight to the manufacturing places of engines and transmissions, two main elements. Low quantity, fleet-only and heavy responsibility fashions are excluded from the report.

The Michigan-built Ranger is adopted by the Jeep Cherokee, which was primary final 12 months. Tesla, taking part for the primary time, positioned three automobiles within the high 10, with the Model S and Model Three rated at third and fourth, respectively.

Honda is the one non-U.S. model represented. The Japanese automaker’s Lincoln, Alabama-built Odyssey, Ridgeline and Passport fill spots 5 via seven, forward of the Chevrolet Corvette, Tesla Model X and Chevrolet Colorado.

Below is the highest 10 and the place they’re made and you’ll Click here for the full rankings of the 91 vehicles that qualify as “American-made” from Cars.com.

Ford Ranger – Wayne, Mich.

Jeep Cherokee – Belvidere, Ill.

Tesla Model S – Fremont, Calif.

Tesla Model 3 – Fremont, Calif.

Honda Odyssey – Lincoln, Ala.

Honda Ridgeline – Lincoln, Ala.

Honda Passport – Lincoln, Ala.

Chevrolet Corvette – Bowling Green, Ky.

Tesla Model X – Fremont, Calif.

Chevrolet Colorado – Wentzville, Mo.

