Ford Mustang Mach-E to offer hands-off driving tech next year

It’s similar to Cadillac’s Super Cruise, that was launched in 2017 and will now be properly used on over 200,000 miles of highways. Mach-E customers need to order an optional hardware package with the apparatus to make it work well and then upgrade when the Active Driver Assist over-the-air pc software is available in the 2nd half of 2021. Cadillac is planning to update Super Cruise before then with the ability to change lanes with a flick of the turn signal stalk. Both brand’s systems find a way to be upgraded with additional functionality in the future. Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” feature can handle more situations than either, but does not have facial recognition and technically requires the driver to touch the wheel to prove they are attentive.

Even without Active Drive Assist, Ford says the CoPilot360 2.0 system’s standard lane-keeping assist feature can better detect the edge of a road that doesn’t have lines painted on it — which is of use in rural areas – and will nudge the wheel if you decide to try to develop into a car in your blind spot.

Ford have not said when Active Drive Assist will be available on other models.

