Left-handedness is not a defect, it is conditioned by the work of the brain. The left hemisphere is more developed in the case of right-handers and the right hemisphere in the case of left-handed people. Especially at the age of 5 the leadership of the child’s hand is emphasized.

It is possible to remember that there are children who use both hands with the same success. It is possible to be left-handed, but at the same time draw well, write with both right and left hand. Flexibility, but write և draw with the left hand. may be due to injury to the right hand, dysfunction.

As a rule, parents tend to teach their children to work with the right hand. Encouraging right-wingness is due to right-wing socialism. It is much more convenient to use the right hand in everyday life, but if the child is more comfortable performing actions with the left hand, one should not press և try to “straighten” the hand. Forcing agility can cause problems with spatial orientation, visual-motor harmony, memory, and high sensitivity.

Studies show that when left-handed people are forced to change their hands, to perform actions with the right hand, nervous disorders appear, forcing left-handed people affects their behavior and learning efficiency.

If parents decide to force the child to become a boy, they should realize that they are interfering with the work of the brain. An example is the operation of a clock, if the direction of rotation of one of the hands changes, the operation of the system will be disrupted. If the child is left-handed, he will do the actions with his right hand more slowly and less successfully. To teach left-handedness means to disrupt the work of the brain. As the developmental process slows down, the child expends enormous resources on left-to-right adaptation.

Left-handers adapt more slowly to school life than right-handers. It is possible to organize the child’s educational process correctly. It is right to sit the left-handers by the window so that the light falls from the left. When teaching letters, you should not stand next to the child, but point in the opposite direction.

However, studies show that left-handers with difficulty in the early years of schooling already outperform their left-handers in a few years due to the skills they have acquired through left-handed leadership.

